AMD price target lowered to $170 from $180 at Barclays

October 30, 2024 — 04:50 am EDT

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley lowered the firm’s price target on AMD (AMD) to $170 from $180 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says near-term strength in Client “evens out” with a more than seasonal Q1, which moderates the 2025 sales outlook modestly. MI300 continues to hit all marks but without distinct guidance for the out year and numbers moderating “the stock is a bit stuck for now,” the analyst tells investors in a research note.

