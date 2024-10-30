AMD price target lowered to $169 from $178 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered the firm’s price target on AMD (AMD) to $169 from $178 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. Numbers were “essentially in line with consensus and our preview,” according to the firm, which was “somewhat surprised at the selloff after hours.” However, the firm still sees 2024-25 as investment years for the AI opportunity and thinks some revenue and earnings expectations are “still too high,” the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMD:
- AMD Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results
- AMD price target lowered to $170 from $180 at Barclays
- Closing Bell Movers: Alphabet up over 5% on Q3 earnings beat
- AMD Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Growth
- AMD Earnings: Shares Tank after Q3 Results Fail to Impress
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.