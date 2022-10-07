AMD Preliminary Earnings Miss by $1.1 Billion -- Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock is under pressure after the company announced preliminary third-quarter earnings. Is AMD stock a buy now, or is it headed lower? Watch the video below for an AMD stock update and potential price targets for the stock.

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Oct. 6, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 6, 2022.

Eric Cuka has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.