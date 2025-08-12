AMD Paves Path for Market Share Gains: Stock Rally Has Just Begun

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) share price is rebounding so strongly in 2025 because the outlook originally priced into the market in 2023/2024 has finally been affirmed. If you are wondering if its share price can continue to rise, the answer is yes.

The outlook, tied to data centers and AI, includes the long-awaited market share gains that will come at the expense of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA).

NVIDIA, the undisputed leader in AI infrastructure today, secured its position due to its first-mover advantage. That advantage lies in its GPU semiconductor technology, the infrastructure to support parallel computing, and the capability to deliver solutions at rack scale.

Those last two words, rack scale, truly matter; it is why NVIDIA commands roughly 90% of the market. The hyperscalers using NVIDIA and AMD GPUs to power their increasingly large and power-hungry data centers are using the GPUs by the tens of thousands, linked into clusters and racks by the thousands. You are not a solution if you can’t deliver solutions at scale.

AMD's technology is arguably better, at least for some applications. The company’s focus on memory capacity, cost, and efficiency makes it well-suited for some higher-intensity AI workloads and inference, which is where AI is heading.

Inference is the application of AI technology, the deployment of models and their use by businesses and consumers, and it will eventually be the bulk of AI workloads. AMD's disadvantage was its inability to deliver rack-scale solutions effectively, but that’s all changed.

Advanced Micro Devices on Track for Share Gains in 2026

Advanced Micro Devices has made great strides in fleshing out its AI stack, including the acquisition of ZT Systems and the Helios system. ZT Systems specializes in the development of designing and deploying AMD-based rack-scale solutions for data centers.

Bringing it in-house allows AMD to provide an end-to-end, integrated solution based on Helios. Helios combines the soon-to-be-launched MI400 series with EPYC CPUs in an interconnected architecture geared for AI workloads.

The platform is expected to be highly demanded by hyperscalers, including public, government, and commercial clouds.

The forecast for 2026 is robust and includes an expectation for strength in all three of AMD’s critical segments. Already gaining market share in the datacenter CPU and PC segments, the analyst forecast significant market share gains compared to NVIDIA.

Some suggest AMD could regain the share lost in 2023 and 2024 and then take more.

The revenue and earnings forecasts are positive, with revisions in July and early August raising the consensus for sustained high-double-digit growth over the next five years.

The critical detail is that the margin is expected to widen along the way, producing accelerated bottom-line growth and a deep-value relative to the long-term forecast. Trading at roughly 45x the current year’s earnings in mid-Q3 2025, AMD is trading at only 15x the 2035 forecast and could increase by 100% over the next ten years to trade in alignment with blue-chip technology peers.

The Analysts' Sentiment Trends Support a Rising AMD Share Price

The analysts’ data reported by MarketBeat is bullish and aligns with the rising share price.

The group rates the stock as a Moderate Buy. Coverage has been increasing, and the price target revisions are positive.

Although the consensus implies the stock is fairly valued in early August, the revision trends lead to above $200, another 20% increase when reached.

A move to $210 puts this market at a fresh weekly closing high, and a higher target may soon be set.

The company has reportedly reached an accord with the White House, allowing it to resume sales of AI-related GPUs to China, a positive development for business and a catalyst for higher share prices.

