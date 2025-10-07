AMD-OpenAI Seal Deal: Your Signal to Ride the Wave With AMD-Heavy ETFs

In a landmark move that sent shockwaves across the global tech sector, Advanced Micro Devices ( AMD ) and OpenAI signed a strategic partnership, worth multi-billion dollars, on Oct. 6, 2025. This strategic agreement entails OpenAI deploying 6 gigawatts (GW) of computing power using AMD’s Instinct GPUs, in addition to including a warrant for OpenAI to acquire a stake of up to 10% in AMD.

As one can imagine, this announcement sparked a significant surge in AMD’s share price, which soared almost 24% in the last trading session and, in a ripple effect, also caused a notable appreciation in the exchange-traded fund (ETF) universe, particularly those with a heavy weightage in AMD.

The Theology of AI Boom & ETF Investment

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector’s meteoric rise can be attributed to its game-changing potential across nearly every industry in the modern world, spanning from healthcare diagnostics and autonomous vehicles to financial services and robotics. The soaring demand for generative AI, driven by applications such as large language models, digital assistants, and rapid data analysis, has placed an unprecedented strain on global computing infrastructure.

This pressure, coupled with advances in GPU technology, has been fueling the race among AI companies to secure the hardware necessary for their development. Consequently, we are witnessing a series of historic collaborations, with chipmakers like AMD and Nvidia ( NVDA ) signing multi-billion-dollar deals with leaders like OpenAI to supply the GPUs that form the backbone of AI infrastructure.

For tech investors, this environment presents a golden opportunity to gain exposure to the AI revolution through AI-heavy ETFs rather than investing in individual stocks. This approach will mitigate the specific risks associated with single companies, even sector leaders like AMD or Nvidia, carrying high idiosyncratic risk tied to single product cycles, execution hurdles, and fierce competition. Thus, by focusing on AI and in particular AMD-heavy ETFs, investors can capture the upside of the AI revolution without putting all their eggs in one basket, diversifying the unique risks that come with betting on any single player.

3 AMD-Heavy ETFs to Watch

Below, we have mentioned AI-focused Technology ETFs that have heavy weightage in chipmakers, especially AMD, in line with the discussion mentioned above. We will see that these ETFs not only witnessed price appreciation in yesterday’s trading session but have also delivered solid performance on a year-to-date basis.

iShares Semiconductor ETF ( SOXX )

This fund offers exposure to U.S. companies that design, manufacture, and distribute semiconductors. Its top three holdings include Broadcom (7.82%), Nvidia (7.41%) and AMD (6.96%).

SOXX gained 3% in the last trading session and surged a solid 33.9% year to date. This fund charges 34 basis points (bps) as fees.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF ( SOXQ )

This fund provides exposure to the 30 largest U.S.-listed securities of companies engaged in the semiconductor business. Its top three holdings include Nvidia (11.03%), Broadcom (9.71%) and AMD (6.91%).

SOXQ rose 2.9% in the last trading session and soared 36% year to date. This fund charges 19 bps as fees.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF ( IGPT )

This fund offers exposure to companies that manufacture technologies or products that contribute to future software development through direct revenues. Its top three holdings include Nvidia (8.04%), Alphabet (7.75%), and AMD (7.42%).

IGPT rose 2.6% in the last trading session and soared 26% year to date. This fund charges 56 bps as fees.

