AMD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.66, changing hands as high as $83.00 per share. Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMD's low point in its 52 week range is $48.42 per share, with $99.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.68. The AMD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

