AMD laying off 4% of global workforce, CRN reports

AMD (AMD) is laying off about 4% of its global workforce in an effort to focus on its largest growth opportunities, CRN’s Dylan Martin reports. In a statement to the publication, a spokesperson for the company said that “As a part of aligning our resources with our largest growth opportunities, we are taking a number of targeted steps that will unfortunately result in reducing our global workforce by approximately 4%.” It is unclear how many employees will be impacted by the layoffs, though AMD’s annual 10-K filing with the SEC from January shows that the company had roughly 26,000 employees as of last year.

