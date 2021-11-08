US Markets
AMD

AMD lands Meta as customer, takes aim at Nvidia with new supercomputing chips

Contributor
Stephen Nellis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc as a data center chip customer, cementing some of its gains against Intel Corp.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc FB.O as a data center chip customer, cementing some of its gains against Intel Corp INTC.O.

It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals like Nvidia Corp NVDA.O in supercomputing markets and smaller rivals like Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD FB INTC NVDA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular