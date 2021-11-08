AMD lands Meta as customer, takes aim at Nvidia with new supercomputing chips

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc FB.O as a data center chip customer, cementing some of its gains against Intel Corp INTC.O.

It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals like Nvidia Corp NVDA.O in supercomputing markets and smaller rivals like Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Stephen.Nellis@thomsonreuters.com; (415) 344-4934;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.