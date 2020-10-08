AMD in advanced talks to buy Xilinx in over $30 bln deal - WSJ

US Markets
Advanced Micro Devices Inc is in advanced talks to buy rival chip maker Xilinx Inc in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal, which could mark the latest big tie-up in the rapidly consolidating semiconductor industry, can come together as soon as next week, the newspaper reported.

Both companies could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular working hours.

