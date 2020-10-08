AMD in advanced talks to buy Xilinx in over $30 bln deal - WSJ

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O is in advanced talks to buy rival chip maker Xilinx Inc XLNX.O in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal, which could mark the latest big tie-up in the rapidly consolidating semiconductor industry, can come together as soon as next week, the newspaper reported.

Both companies could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular working hours.

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rebekah.Mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +918067493450;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.