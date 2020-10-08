AMD In Advanced Talks To Buy Xilinx : Report

(RTTNews) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) is in advanced talks to buy rival chip Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) in a deal that could be valued at more than $30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced as soon as next week. But, there is no guarantee they will get there, especially given that the talks had stalled before recently restarting, the report said.

