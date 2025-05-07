AMD to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 14, 2025

AMD announces its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 14, 2025, available virtually with materials on its investor site.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AMD





(NASDAQ: AMD) will hold its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 9 a.m. PDT as a virtual meeting accessible at



https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMD2025



. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed during the meeting.





The matters to be voted on at the meeting are in AMD’s 2025 Proxy Statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Proxy Statement and AMD’s Annual Report on Form 10-K can be accessed at



ir.amd.com



.





The real-time audio webcast of the meeting will be available at



https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/AMD2025



. A replay of the audio webcast can be accessed at





ir.amd.com





approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for up to one year after the meeting.







About AMD







For more than 55 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD)



website



,



blog



,



LinkedIn



,



Facebook



and



X



pages.









AMD, the AMD Arrow logo and the combination thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.











Contact







Phil Hughes





AMD Communications





512-865-9697





phil.hughes@amd.com





Liz Stine





AMD Investor Relations





(720) 652-3965





liz.stine@amd.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.