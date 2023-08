AMD forecasts third-quarter revenue below estimates

Adds CEO comment in paragraph 5

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O forecast third-quarter revenue below market expectations on Tuesday, hit by a slowdown in cloud computing spending.

Large cloud players like Microsoft MSFT.O and Google plan to ramp up spending on data centers in the second half of the year and that spending will skew toward AI chips and infrastructure, analysts said.

While AMD has announced its own competitor to market leader Nvidia's NVDA.O AI chips, those would not hit the market until the fourth quarter this year.

However, PC shipments decline has moderated and demand has started showing signs of improvement.

"Looking to the third quarter, we expect our Data Center and Client segment revenues to each grow by a double-digit percentage sequentially driven by increasing demand for our EPYC and Ryzen processors, partially offset by Gaming and Embedded segment declines," said AMD finance chief Lisa Su.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of about $5.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect revenue of $5.82 billion.

