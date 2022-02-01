US Markets
AMD

AMD forecasts FY22 revenue above estimates

Contributors
Chavi Mehta Reuters
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Advanced Micro Devices forecast full-year revenue above expectations on Tuesday, as it looks to overcome global supply snags to meet strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data center servers.

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O forecast full-year revenue above expectations on Tuesday, as it looks to overcome global supply snags to meet strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data center servers.

For the full year 2022, AMD expects revenue to be about $21.5 billion. Analysts on average are expecting revenue of $19.27 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Anil D'Silva)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMD AMZN NVDA GFS MSFT GOOGL INTC XLNX FB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular