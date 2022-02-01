AMD forecasts FY22 revenue above estimates

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O forecast full-year revenue above expectations on Tuesday, as it looks to overcome global supply snags to meet strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data center servers.

For the full year 2022, AMD expects revenue to be about $21.5 billion. Analysts on average are expecting revenue of $19.27 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

