News & Insights

US Markets
AMD

AMD forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 31, 2023 — 04:21 pm EDT

Written by Chavi Mehta for Reuters ->

Adds share movement, quarterly revenue in last paragraph; background throughout

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, hurt by a weak gaming market as well as a decline in demand from some industries for its programmable chips.

Shares of the Santa Clara, California-based company fell 3% in trading after the bell.

While the PC market is in recovery mode, demand for programmable chips used by industries such as healthcare and automotive have slowed down.

Intel last week said it expects demand from that segment to decline and stay down for the "next few" quarters. This would have an impact on AMD's Xilinx business, which is known for its high margins.

Analysts said the recent expansion of U.S. sanctions on chip exports to Beijing will require AMD to seek licenses to sell its most high-end artificial intelligence chips to China, which it plans to launch and ramp only in the fourth quarter.

Moreover, capital spending cuts by key customer Meta Platforms META.O could also weigh on the company.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of about $6.1 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts polled by LSEG expect revenue of $6.37 billion.

Adjusted revenue in the third quarter rose 4% to $5.80 billion, compared to estimates of $5.70 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMD
NVDA
INTC
MSFT
AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.