AMD forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices AMD.O on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, saying a slowing PC market and data center business would weigh on its sales.

The company expects current-quarter revenue to be $5.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts on average expect revenue to be $5.85 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

