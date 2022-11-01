US Markets
AMD forecasts fourth-quarter revenue below estimates

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, saying a slowing PC market and data center business would weigh on its sales.

The company expects current-quarter revenue to be $5.5 billion, plus or minus $300 million. Analysts on average expect revenue to be $5.85 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

