AMD forecasts current-quarter sales above estimates

Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, driven by a surge in chip demand from data-center operators and PC makers scrambling to meet coronavirus-induced remote work needs.

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be about $2.55 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

