AMD forecasts current-quarter sales above estimates

July 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations, driven by a surge in chip demand from data-center operators and PC makers scrambling to meet coronavirus-induced remote work needs.

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be about $2.55 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of $2.32 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.