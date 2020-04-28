AMD forecasts current-quarter revenue largely below estimates, shares fall

Adds CEO comment, share price, segment revenue

April 28 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O on Tuesday forecast current-quarter revenue largely below estimates as shutdowns put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic choke demand and supply chains.

The company's shares were down nearly 5% at $52.85 in extended trade.

From chip equipment maker Lam Research Corp LRCX.O to AMD's larger rival, Intel Corp INTC.O, chipmakers have adjusted their forecasts as efforts to contain the coronavirus spread have effectively shut down large swaths of the global economy and fueled uncertainty over when supply chains will return to normalcy once the curbs are eased.

AMD forecast 2020 revenue to grow by about 25%, plus or minus 5 percentage points, as it expects weaker demand in the second half of the year. That compared to the previous forecast of 28% to 30% growth.

"While we expect some uncertainty in the near-term demand environment ... our strong product portfolio positions us well across a diverse set of resilient end markets," Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su said.

The company expects second-quarter revenue to be about $1.85 billion plus or minus $100 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of $1.92 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from AMD's computing and graphics segment, which includes graphic chip sales to data centers, jumped 73% to $1.44 billion, while sales in enterprise, embedded and semi-custom segment, which also houses chips used in consoles, fell about 21%.

Net income rose to $162 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 28, from $16 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 40% to $1.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of $1.78 billion.

