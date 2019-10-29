US Markets

AMD forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Advanced Micro Devices Inc forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as chipmakers struggle with an industry-wide slowdown and the fallout from an ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as chipmakers struggle with an industry-wide slowdown and the fallout from an ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $2.1 billion, plus or minus $50 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of $2.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular