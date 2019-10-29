AMD forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.O forecast current-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, as chipmakers struggle with an industry-wide slowdown and the fallout from an ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

The company said it expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $2.1 billion, plus or minus $50 million, compared to analysts' average estimate of $2.15 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Munsif.Vengattil@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MunsifV; Phone: 646-223-8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.