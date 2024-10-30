AMD Expects to Go Head to Head With Nvidia. So, Why Did the Stock Drop After Earnings?

In this video, I go over Advanced Micro Devices's (NASDAQ: AMD) third-quarter earnings report, which was not good enough to keep the stock from dropping. Watch the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Oct. 29, 2024. The video was published on Oct. 29, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 825% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 171% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Advanced Micro Devices made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

Neil Rozenbaum has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.