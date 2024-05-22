AMD Expands SMB Footprint With the Latest EPYC 4004 Series

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has announced the release of its EPYC 4004 Series processors, broadening its EPYC server CPU portfolio for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and hosted IT service providers.



The EPYC 4004 Series processors are designed on the efficient Zen 4 architecture, ensuring robust performance, reliability, scalability, and advanced security features. A server with a single AMD EPYC 4564P CPU delivers a 1.8 times increase in performance per CPU dollar compared to an Intel Xeon E-2488 CPU. This price-to-performance ratio is critical for SMBs looking to maximize their IT investments without compromising on quality.



The AMD EPYC 4004 Series aims to deliver powerful, general-purpose computing in a single-socket package. This design is ideal for various configurations, including rack scale, multi-node and tower setups, where system cost and infrastructure constraints are key considerations.



The AMD EPYC 4004 Series is supported by a host of leading partners, including Altos, ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, Lenovo LNVGY, MSI, Newegg, OVHcloud, Supermicro and Tyan. This broad support underscores the series’ potential to meet diverse market needs.

AMD Strengthens Offerings for Professionals & Businesses

AMD recently unveiled the Ryzen PRO 8040 Series for mobile devices and the Ryzen PRO 8000 Series for desktops. The latest solutions mark significant advancements in AI-enabled computing, promising unparalleled performance and efficiency for a wide array of applications.



Designed for professionals on the move, the Ryzen PRO 8040 Series mobile processors offer a compelling blend of power and efficiency. With up to eight high-performance cores, advanced 4nm technology and the innovative Zen 4 architecture, these processors deliver up to 30% greater performance for demanding mobile workstation applications.



Equipped with AMD Ryzen AI on select models and potent AMD RDNA 3 graphics, this series boasts up to 72% faster performance and 84% less power consumption for video conferencing compared with the competition. Moreover, the integration of WiFi-7 technology ensures cutting-edge connectivity, setting new industry standards for mobile computing.



At the forefront of this series is the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 8945HS, a powerhouse featuring eight cores, 16 threads, 24MB of cache and Radeon 780M graphics.



Meanwhile, the Ryzen PRO 8000 Series is for business professionals seeking desktop solutions. Featuring up to eight high-performance Zen 4 cores on a leading 4nm process, the Ryzen PRO 8000 series offers the first dedicated AI engine on select desktop processors for unmatched power and efficiency for immersive AI experiences.



Businesses can expect up to 47% increase in performance and three times better graphics performance compared to competing processors. With more than 150 AI-powered ISVs expected to enable experiences on Ryzen AI by the end of 2024, business users can leverage AI to enhance productivity and streamline workflows across various tasks, from document creation to email management.



In collaboration with industry leaders like HP, Lenovo and Microsoft, AMD continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



AMD expects second-quarter 2024 revenues to be $5.7 billion (+/-$300 million). At the mid-point of the revenue range, this represents year-over-year growth of approximately 6% and sequential growth of approximately 4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.71 billion, indicating 6.59% year-over-year growth.



Arista Networks ANET and Alphabet GOOGL are a couple of better-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMD shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector as well as ANET and GOOGL in the year-to-date period. While AMD shares have gained 11.6%, the broader sector has returned 16.9%. Shares of ANET and GOOGL have gained 34.2% and 27.3%, respectively.



Long-term earnings growth rates for AMD, Arista Networks and Alphabet are currently pegged at 24.65%, 15.68% and 17.21%, respectively.

