AMD Expands Portfolio With the Launch of Versal Series Gen 2

Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently unveiled its latest innovation in the field of adaptive system-on-chip (SoC) technology with the introduction of the Versal Series Gen 2. This expansion includes the Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs, representing a significant leap forward in end-to-end acceleration for AI-driven embedded systems.



The Versal Series Gen 2 devices mark a notable advancement over their predecessors, offering up to three times higher TOPs-per-watt for AI Edge Series devices and up to 10 times more scalar compute for AI Edge and Prime series devices. These enhancements underscore AMD’s commitment to meeting the escalating demand for AI-enabled embedded applications while addressing the power and area constraints of such systems.



The versatility and capabilities of the Versal Series Gen 2 devices make them well-suited for a wide array of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, healthcare and more.



Subaru Corporation’s selection of Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 devices for their next-generation advanced driver-assistance system vision system, EyeSight, exemplifies the practical applications of this technology in enhancing safety features in vehicles.



The architecture of the Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 devices is tailored to address the complex processing requirements of real-world systems, featuring FPGA programmable logic for preprocessing, an array of vector processors for AI inference, and Arm CPU cores for postprocessing. This integration streamlines the design process, eliminating the need for multi-chip solutions and potentially reducing time-to-market.



Meanwhile, the Versal Prime Series Gen 2 devices cater to traditional, non-AI-based embedded systems, offering end-to-end acceleration with programmable logic for sensor processing and high-performance embedded Arm CPUs.



With advancements in video processing capabilities, including support for up to 8K multi-channel workflows, these devices are poised to revolutionize applications such as UHD video streaming, industrial PCs and flight computers.



AMD’s commitment to providing comprehensive support to developers is evident in the Vivado Design Suite tools and libraries, which aim to enhance productivity and streamline design cycles. Additionally, the Vitis Unified Software Platform empowers embedded software developers to design and deploy applications with ease, regardless of FPGA experience.



AMD’s Versal Series Gen 2 devices represent a significant milestone in the evolution of embedded AI systems, offering unmatched performance, scalability and efficiency. With anticipated availability slated for late 2025, these devices are poised to redefine the landscape of embedded computing, driving innovation across diverse industries.

AMD Rides on Expanding Portfolio

AMD is gaining traction in the autonomous driving landscape thanks to its strong portfolio that is driving clientele. It is playing a pivotal role in Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ (SSS) latest automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) reference design.



SSS is integrating AMD’s cutting-edge adaptive computing technology into its LiDAR system. The combination promises unparalleled accuracy, swift data processing and unwavering reliability for the next generation of autonomous vehicles.



Moreover, it continues to expand its market-leading FPGA portfolio with the introduction of the AMD Spartan UltraScale+ family. Designed for cost-sensitive edge applications, these FPGAs offer unmatched performance, power efficiency and security features.



The Spartan UltraScale+ FPGAs boast flexible I/O interfacing, power-efficient compute capabilities and state-of-the-art security features, catering to the burgeoning demands of edge computing. With support for advanced connectivity standards and robust IP protection mechanisms, these FPGAs provide a scalable and future-ready solution for diverse edge applications.



It recently unveiled AMD Embedded+, a new architectural solution that combines AMD Ryzen Embedded processors with Versal adaptive SoCs onto a single integrated board to deliver scalable and power-efficient solutions.

AMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



AMD expects first-quarter 2024 revenues to be $5.4 billion (+/-$300 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.42 billion, indicating 1.24% year-over-year growth.



AMD shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector in the year-to-date period. While AMD shares have gained 15.3%, the broader sector has returned 11.4%.



Year to date, shares of NVDA, VEEV and SNPS have gained 75.9%, 11.7% and 11.9%, respectively.



Long-term earnings growth rates for NVIDIA, Veeva and Synopsys are currently pegged at 30.93%, 24.09% and 17.51%, respectively.

