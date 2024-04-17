AMD Expands Portfolio With the Launch of Ryzen PRO Series

Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently unveiled the Ryzen PRO 8040 Series for mobile devices and the Ryzen PRO 8000 Series for desktops. The latest solutions mark significant advancements in AI-enabled computing, promising unparalleled performance and efficiency for a wide array of applications.



Designed for professionals on the move, the Ryzen PRO 8040 Series mobile processors offer a compelling blend of power and efficiency. With up to eight high-performance cores, advanced 4nm technology and the innovative “Zen 4” architecture, these processors deliver up to 30% greater performance for demanding mobile workstation applications.



Equipped with AMD Ryzen AI on select models and potent AMD RDNA 3 graphics, this series boasts up to 72% faster performance and 84% less power consumption for video conferencing compared with the competition. Moreover, the integration of WiFi-7 technology ensures cutting-edge connectivity, setting new industry standards for mobile computing.



At the forefront of this series is the AMD Ryzen 9 PRO 8945HS, a powerhouse featuring eight cores, 16 threads, 24MB of cache and Radeon 780M graphics.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

AMD Strengthens Offerings for Businesses

The Ryzen PRO 8000 Series is for business professionals seeking desktop solutions. Featuring up to eight high-performance “Zen 4” cores on a leading 4nm process, the Ryzen PRO 8000 series offers the first dedicated AI engine on select desktop processors for unmatched power and efficiency for immersive AI experiences.



Businesses can expect up to 47% increase in performance and three times better graphics performance compared to competing processors.



The integration of AMD PRO technologies ensures enterprise-grade manageability and robust security features, simplifying IT operations and safeguarding against sophisticated attacks.



With more than 150 AI-powered ISVs expected to enable experiences on Ryzen AI by the end of 2024, business users can leverage AI to enhance productivity and streamline workflows across various tasks, from document creation to email management.



In collaboration with industry leaders like HP, Lenovo and Microsoft, AMD continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation, delivering cutting-edge technology solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

AMD Rides on Expanding Portfolio

AMD recently unveiled the Versal Series Gen 2. This expansion includes the Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 and Versal Prime Series Gen 2 adaptive SoCs, representing a significant leap forward in end-to-end acceleration for AI-driven embedded systems.



The versatility and capabilities of the Versal Series Gen 2 devices make them well-suited for a wide array of industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, healthcare and more.



Subaru Corporation’s selection of Versal AI Edge Series Gen 2 devices for their next-generation advanced driver-assistance system vision system, EyeSight, exemplifies the practical applications of this technology in enhancing safety features in vehicles.



AMD is gaining traction in the autonomous driving landscape thanks to its strong portfolio that is driving clientele. It is playing a pivotal role in Sony Semiconductor Solutions’ (SSS) latest automotive Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) reference design.



SSS is integrating AMD’s cutting-edge adaptive computing technology into its LiDAR system. The combination promises unparalleled accuracy, swift data processing and unwavering reliability for the next generation of autonomous vehicles.



Moreover, it continues to expand its market-leading FPGA portfolio with the introduction of the AMD Spartan UltraScale+ family. Designed for cost-sensitive edge applications, these FPGAs offer unmatched performance, power efficiency and security features.



The Spartan UltraScale+ FPGAs boast flexible I/O interfacing, power-efficient compute capabilities and state-of-the-art security features, catering to the burgeoning demands of edge computing. With support for advanced connectivity standards and robust IP protection mechanisms, these FPGAs provide a scalable and future-ready solution for diverse edge applications.



It recently unveiled AMD Embedded+, a new architectural solution that combines AMD Ryzen Embedded processors with Versal adaptive SoCs onto a single integrated board to deliver scalable and power-efficient solutions.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



AMD expects first-quarter 2024 revenues to be $5.4 billion (+/-$300 million). The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.42 billion, indicating 1.24% year-over-year growth.



AMD shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector in the year-to-date period. While AMD shares have gained 10.9%, the broader sector has returned 9%.



NVIDIA NVDA, Veeva Systems VEEV and Synopsys SNPS are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Year to date, shares of NVDA, VEEV and SNPS have gained 76.5%, 4.1% and 5.1%, respectively.



Long-term earnings growth rates for NVIDIA, Veeva and Synopsys are currently pegged at 30.93%, 24.09% and 17.51%, respectively.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.