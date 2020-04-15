AMD Expands Portfolio with New Second-Gen EPYC Processors

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD recently announced the launch of three new second generation EPYC Processors — AMD EPYC 7F32, EPYC 7F52 and EPYC 7F72.



These 7Fx2 series of processors have enhanced performance capabilities that are designed to handle enterprise workloads like database, commercial, hyperconverged infrastructure workloads and high-performance computing (HPC).



The EPYC 7F32 model features a core count of 8 with 16 threads, while the EPYC 7F52 model features a core count of 16 with 32 threads. Markedly, the EPYC 7F72 model boasts a core count of 24 with 48 threads.



Moreover, the processors have a base frequency range of 3.2 GHz to 3.9 GHz and can utilize up to 500 MHz of additional base frequency. Combined with its high cache memory, the processors are now the highest per core performance x86 server CPUs in the market.



The processors boast of PCIe 4 and DDR4-3200 memory as well as AMD’s infinity architecture which allows AMD to provide better real world application performance to its customers.



The 7F32 model is priced at $2,100 while the 7F52 and 7F72 models are priced at $3,100 and $2,450, respectively.



These robust features are expected to drive adoption of the new 7Fx2 processors in the market. This in turn will boost AMD’s revenues in the coming days and strengthen its position against Intel INTC. It is also likely to boost investors’ confidence in the company’s stock.



Notably, shares of AMD have returned 19.7% in the year to date period against the industry’s decline of 10.6%.

Robust Adoption of EPYC Processors Bodes Well



AMD’s growing portfolio of EPYC processors holds promise as the company has been witnessing solid traction for its processors in recent times.



Notably, the company stated that its new 7Fx2 processors have already been adopted by tech giants like Dell, HPE, Lenovo, IBM, Microsoft MSFT, Nutanix, Supermicro and VMware to power their latest offerings.



The company’s EPYC processors have also enjoyed strong popularity among the industry’s top cloud providers like IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.



IBM Cloud recently adopted the EPYC 7642 processor to support its latest bare metal servers to ramp up modern workloads like data analytics, electronic design automation and AI.



Microsoft has also selected AMD’s second Gen EPYC processors to power its Azure NVv4 virtual machines (VMs). This will enable Azure to provide customers with a cloud-based virtual desktop capable of handling HPC workloads.



Further, Alphabet’s GOOGL Google cloud announced that the beta of its N2D VMs on the Google Compute Engine will be powered by AMD’s EPYC CPUs.



These major deal wins bode well for AMD’s EPYC processors and are expected to drive its top-line growth in the days ahead. Moreover, this trend is likely to continue, driven by rapid growth in the cloud computing market, which is expected to witness a CAGR of 30.6% by 2024 per MarketWatch data.



Wrapping Up



AMD is well poised to benefit from higher adoption of its products in the PC, gaming and data center industries. Moreover, the growing clout of GPUs driven by increasing adoption of AI techniques and ML tools in industries like automotive as well as blockchain is a tailwind.



However, growing uncertainty in the market due to the global coronavirus pandemic could turn out to be a roadblock for AMD’s growth. Also, increasing expenses on product development are expected to keep margins under pressure.



