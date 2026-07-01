AMD Expands AI Reach With Versal Premium Gen 2 MoP SoCs: What's Ahead?

Advanced Micro Devices AMD recently introduced Versal Premium Gen 2 Memory on Package (MoP) adaptive system-on-chips (SoCs), integrating up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory into a single package to deliver up to 288GB/s bandwidth while reducing board space requirements by as much as 60%. The new architecture eliminates the complexity of board-level memory design, enabling compact, high-performance systems for AI, networking, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, and professional video applications.



The new devices support PCIe 6.0, CXL 3.1 and LPDDR5X speeds of up to 9,000Mb/s, allowing seamless pairing with AMD EPYC processors and access to CXL memory expansion for data-intensive workloads. The launch of Versal Premium Gen 2 Memory on Package (MoP) adaptive SoCs strengthens AMD’s position in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market by addressing one of the biggest challenges in edge AI, networking, aerospace and defense systems, delivering higher memory bandwidth in compact, power-efficient designs. The latest solution expands AMD’s opportunities beyond hyperscale AI servers into embedded AI, telecom, defense and industrial markets.



The new MoP devices further complement AMD’s EPYC server processors through native PCIe 6.0 and CXL 3.1 connectivity, enabling customers to build scalable, memory-intensive AI platforms. This reinforces AMD’s strategy of providing a broad compute portfolio that delivers the best performance and total cost of ownership across different workloads. This brings a competitive advantage to AMD against the likes of NVIDIA NVDA and Broadcom ( AVGO ) . The EPYC processor is playing a significant role in driving AMD’s data center momentum. CEO Lisa Su noted that first-quarter data center revenues surged 57% year over year, fueled by strong EPYC and Instinct sales, while server CPU revenues climbed more than 50%.



AMD expects server CPU revenues to grow more than 70% in the second quarter, supported by rising adoption of EPYC processors. AMD is on track to launch sixth-gen EPYC Venice later in 2026, with more customers validating platforms than prior generations. AMD now aims to accelerate customer time-to-market by providing a pre-validated in-package memory interface compatible with existing Vivado and Vitis design tools. Versal Premium Gen 2 MoP devices are expected to begin sampling by the end of 2026, while standard Versal Premium Series Gen 2 devices are already shipping.

Tough Competition Hurts AMD’s Prospects

AMD’s prospects suffer from stiff competition. NVIDIA and Broadcom are major competitors in the Data Center space.



NVIDIA is at the center of AI computing, with its products widely used across data centers, gaming and autonomous vehicles. The company’s newer Hopper 200 and Blackwell GPU platforms are being adopted quickly as customers work to grow their AI infrastructure. Data Center revenues reached $75.2 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, up 92% from a year ago and up 21% sequentially, driven by the ramp-up of Blackwell 300 products and demand for InfiniBand, Spectrum-X Ethernet and NVLink solutions. NVIDIA remains AMD's primary rival in GPU-accelerated supercomputing.



Broadcom is benefiting from strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, AI semiconductor revenues reached a record $10.8 billion, up 143% year over year and above management’s outlook. Broadcom expects AI semiconductor revenues to reach $16 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, up more than 200% year over year. For fiscal 2026, management expects AI semiconductor revenues of $56 billion, up approximately 180% from fiscal 2025. Broadcom also reiterated that AI semiconductor revenues are expected to exceed $100 billion in fiscal 2027.

AMD’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

AMD shares have jumped 142.7% year to date, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 15%.

AMD Stock’s Price Performance



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AMD stock is overvalued, with a forward 12-month price/sales of 15.88X compared with the broader sector’s 6.49X. AMD has a Value Score of F.

AMD Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.60 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting 233.3% year-over-year growth.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Quote

AMD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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