AMD closes biggest chip acquisition with $49.8 bln purchase of Xilinx

Contributor
Jane Lanhee Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) said on Monday it has finalized the purchase of Xilinx Inc in the largest chip industry deal ever at $49.8 billion.

The closing of the deal comes on the heels of Nvidia Corp NVDA.O abandoning its plans to buy SoftBank-owned 9984.T Arm Ltd citing regulatory hurdles.

AMD's deal moved ahead with all necessary approvals for the acquisition, it said.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

