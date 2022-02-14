AMD closes biggest chip acquisition with $49.8 bln purchase of Xilinx

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)AMD.O said on Monday it has finalized the purchase of Xilinx Inc XLNX.O in the largest chip industry deal ever at $49.8 billion.

The closing of the deal comes on the heels of Nvidia Corp NVDA.O abandoning its plans to buy SoftBank-owned 9984.T Arm Ltd citing regulatory hurdles.

AMD's deal moved ahead with all necessary approvals for the acquisition, it said.

(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee; editing by Jason Neely)

((jane.lee@thomsonreuters.com; +1-415-344-3912; Reuters Messaging: jane.lee.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.