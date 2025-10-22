Is AMD a Buy After Investment Advisor Western Financial Initiated a Position in the Stock?

Key Points

Western Financial bought 25,154 shares of AMD with an estimated trade size of $4.07 million.

The transaction represents a 1.77% change in Western Financial's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, Western Financial's AMD holdings totaled 25,154 shares valued at $4.07 million at the end of Q3.

This new position in AMD places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 21, 2025, investment advisor Western Financial Corp/CA disclosed a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The fund purchased 25,154 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $4.07 million. This marks the fund’s initial reported position in AMD.

What else to know

This is a new position. The AMD stake represents 1.77% of Western Financial's 13F AUM as of Sept. 30, 2025, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

Western Financial's top holdings after the filing are:

EFSC: $33.80 million (14.7% of AUM)

ARWR: $28.29 million (12.3% of AUM)

WFC: $8.11 million (3.5% of AUM)

PLTR: $7.80 million (3.4% of AUM)

NFLX: $6.91 million (3.0% of AUM)

As of October 20, 2025, AMD shares were priced at $240.56, up 54.5% over the 12 months ending October 20, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 48.92 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $240.56 Market Capitalization $386.29 billion Revenue (TTM) $29.60 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.83 billion

Company Snapshot

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. is a leading semiconductor company with a global presence and a diverse portfolio spanning computing, graphics, and enterprise solutions. The company leverages advanced processor and graphics processing unit (GPU) technologies to address high-performance computing demands across consumer, commercial, and data center markets. AMD's scale and innovation position it as a key competitor in the rapidly evolving semiconductor industry.

IMAGE SOURCE: AMD.

AMD produces x86 microprocessors, chipsets, discrete and integrated GPUs, server and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-a-chip (SoC) products for PCs, data centers, and gaming consoles.

The company generates revenue through direct sales to OEMs, cloud service providers, system integrators, and independent distributors, leveraging a broad product portfolio across computing, graphics, and enterprise solutions.

AMD serves original equipment manufacturers, cloud providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and online retailers globally.

Foolish take

Investment advisory company Western Financial purchasing 25,154 AMD shares at this time is an interesting move. Not only is it a new position, but a big buy, bringing AMD into the top ten of Western Financial's 120 holdings. Contrast this to its stake in AI semiconductor chip leader Nvidia, which totals 9,846 shares at the end of Q3.

Western Financial is demonstrating a bullish outlook on AMD, which proved to be prescient. AMD announced a multi-year deal with OpenAI in October.

The partnership illustrates the massive market demand for semiconductor chips to power AI systems as organizations around the world rush to build out AI infrastructure. AMD is certainly benefiting from this.

The company's sales in the second quarter were up a strong 32% year over year to $7.7 billion. It expects revenue to accelerate to $8.7 billion in Q3.

AMD's success coupled with its AI growth prospects caused shares to soar, resulting in a sky-high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 102. However, earnings are expected to increase in the next 12 months, leading to a more reasonable forward P/E of 29. This may have been a contributing factor to Western Financial's big stake in the company.

AMD certainly has a bright future ahead thanks to AI demand. The company is a solid long-term investment, but given its high earnings multiple, wait for the stock price to drop before deciding to buy.

Glossary

13F: A quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings to the SEC.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Top Holdings: The largest investments in a fund’s portfolio, typically by market value or percentage of total assets.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM): A company that produces parts or equipment used in another company’s end products.

System-on-Chip (SoC): An integrated circuit that combines multiple components, such as processor and memory, onto a single chip.

Quarterly Average Price: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, often used for valuation purposes.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a specific benchmark or index over a set period.

Independent Distributor: A third-party company that buys products from manufacturers to resell to retailers or end users.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Robert Izquierdo has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Wells Fargo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Netflix, Nvidia, and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

