AMD Boosts Gaming Experience, Launches Radeon RX 5500 XT

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD announced its new AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card, powered by the AMD RDNA gaming architecture.



Upon purchase of an AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card, gamers will receive Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition as well as three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC.



The graphics card — available through partners including ASRock, Gigabyte, ASUS, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE and XFX — will have an SEP starting from $169.



Radeon RX 5500 XT Features



The XT graphics card is part of the AMD Radeon RX 5500 series, which was announced in October 2019. The latest addition to the series is designed to deliver high-performance 1080p gameplay with upto 8GB of memory and unique AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition features.



The Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics card will enable 1080p AAA and esports gaming. Moreover, it will provide 13% faster performance on an average compared with other top AAA games. The graphics card is built on 7nm process technology, which supports high-bandwidth PCIe 4.0 technology. It is available with either 4GB or 8GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory.



Additionally, the graphics card will provide 60+ frames-per-second (FPS) for certain AAA games and up to 90+ FPS in select esports titles. It will also include exciting features such as AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, AMD Radeon Boost, AMD Radeon Image Sharpening (RIS) and AMD FidelityFX.

Gaming Market Growth Boosts GPU Demand



According to a report by Newzoo, by 2019 end the United States is likely to become the largest gaming market and overtake China. In this context, strong domestic growth in consoles has been a key catalyst.



Notably, growth in the gaming hardware market is driving the demand for graphics processors as well. More than 64% gamers nowadays play at 1080p, as they expect a fully-immersive gaming experience with high framerates, high-fidelity graphics and low latency.



According to an insight from Allied Market Research, by 2022 the GPU market is expected to reach $157.1 billion at a CAGR of 35.6%. The upside is likely to be driven by constant changes in graphic games as well as advancement in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) platform as well as AI.



We expect that the efforts undertaken by AMD in the GPU arena is likely to yield favorably. Markedly, the company’s Radeon RX 5700 graphics card and third generation AMD Ryzen desktop processors are delivering superior features in gaming and visualization technologies.



Other than AMD, Nvidia NVDA also offers high-performance gaming graphics cards.



Wrapping up, accelerated adoption of AMD’s products in the PC, gaming and data center industries bodes well for the company. Moreover, AMD has been securing notable customer wins on the back of its high-performance portfolio of the latest EYPC, Ryzen and Radeon processors. In this context, alliances with Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and JD.com bode well.



AMD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



