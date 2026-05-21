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AMD Begins Production Ramp Of Venice In Taiwan; Plans To Ramp At TSMC Arizona

May 21, 2026 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AMD (AMD) announced that its next-generation AMD EPYC processor, codenamed Venice, is ramping production in Taiwan on TSMC's advanced 2nm process technology, with future plans to ramp production at TSMC's Arizona fabrication facility. Venice is a first high-performance computing product to enter production on TSMC's advanced 2nm process technology.

AMD also plans to extend TSMC 2nm process technology across its data center CPU roadmap with Verano, a 6th Gen EPYC processor optimized for performance-per-dollar-per-watt leadership. Designed to support cloud and AI computing workloads, Verano is expected to build on the AMD EPYC platform with advanced memory innovations, including LPDDR.

Separately, AMD announced more than $10 billion in investments across the Taiwan ecosystem to expand strategic partnerships and scale advanced packaging manufacturing for next-generation AI infrastructure. The company is collaborating with Taiwan-based ASE and SPIL, as well as other industry partners, to develop and qualify next-generation wafer-based 2.5D bridge interconnect technology. AMD noted that it has achieved a major milestone with PTI by qualifying the industry's first 2.5D panel-based EFB interconnect.

At last close, AMD shares were trading at $447.58, up 8.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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