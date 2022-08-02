US Markets
AMD

AMD beats quarterly revenue estimates

Contributor
Yuvraj Malik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by supply chain improvements and strong demand for its high-end chips used in data centers and servers.

The company's revenue rose 70% to $6.55 billion, inching past analysts' estimate of $6.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

