AMD beats quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD.Obeat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, driven by supply chain improvements and strong demand for its high-end chips used in data centers and servers.

The company's revenue rose 70% to $6.55 billion, inching past analysts' estimate of $6.53 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.