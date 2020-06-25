AMD-Backed Blockchain Project Amassing 20K GPUs But Won’t Say Why
A joint data-center venture between ConsenSys and chip maker AMD has so far raised over $20 million to triple its GPU capacity, but wonât say exactly what theyâre for.
In crypto, the term âdata centerâ is usually just another way of saying mining facility. But thatâs not just what it means to W3BCLOUD, the ConsenSys and AMD-backed venture. Trouble is, thatâs as much as we could squeeze out of them on the subject.
Speaking to CoinDesk, W3BCLOUD co-founders Wael Aburida and Sami Issa, who is also CEO, said they were using $20.5 million raised in the initial part of a seed round to ramp up the GPU capacity at a data center in Washington State.
Related: ConsenSys Spins Up Staking Service in Anticipation of Ethereum 2.0
W3BCLOUD currently operates 6,000 GPUs, but the $20.5 million investment will enable them to more than triple that number to 20,000 units. âWeâre using over 90% of our capital to deploy computer resources,â Aburida said. âItâs going to make sure that we have the horsepower from a computer perspective to serve the needs of our customers.â
W3BCLOUD, which was established in early 2019 is based in London. Companies House, the U.K. company registry, lists ConsenSys founder Joe Lubin and his chief of staff, Jeremy Millar, as directors.
See also: ConsenSys Muscles Into Compliance With New Regulatory Product for DeFi
Usually associated in the blockchain space with mining cryptocurrencies, GPUs are versatile and can perform a range of other functions, such as processing blockchain traffic, increasing network storage and improving latency. They could also be put to work in the emerging Web3 and decentralized finance (DeFi) spaces.
Related: ConsenSys
Broadly, the GPUs will form the backbone for a new decentralized computing infrastructure, Aburida said, and theyâll be deployed initially onto Ethereum. But both co-founders refused to be drawn on the specifics, and wouldnât say what initiatives, if any, were in the pipeline.
âIn a future discussion weâll say more,â said Issa. He was quick to emphasize that the data centers could also be used to facilitate a much broader range of previously unheard of decentralized functions, such as decentralized artificial intelligence and decentralized virtual reality.
âWe see ourselves as a decentralized computer infrastructure [with] blockchain being one of the use cases,â Issa said. âWe have access to the best computers and the best blockchain minds, we are going to build the computer infrastructure needed for the attractive use cases for the community.â
See also: Argo Buys $500K Worth of Zcash Miners as Bitcoin Revenue Shrivels
W3BCLOUD is still in the middle of its seed round and has hopes to reach its funding target of $30 million. So far, the company has attracted investment from its main backers, ConsenSys and AMD, as well as a handful of family offices in the United Arab Emirates.
âThe point of this call, really, is weâre very excited about hitting the important milestone; weâve gotten [so far] to $20.5 million as part of this first round,â Aburida said.
Some of the funding will also go towards a new data center somewhere in the EU. âWe have a European customer, for example, who we canât name, that wants us to be in Europe,â Issa said.
They are also receiving interest from a few sovereign wealth funds, according to Aburida. An institutional round is planned for sometime in 2021, although a fundraising target âhas not yet been defined.â
âThere are a bunch of things that we canât talk about at this stage, but I think you can see the opportunity as we see it,â Issa said.
See also: ConsenSys Spins Up Staking Service in Anticipation of Ethereum 2.0
W3BCLOUD is also interested, initially, in working on other proof-of-work blockchains.
Many blockchains struggle, at the initial stage, to get much traction, Aburida said, and the firmâs data centers could maybe act as a âwhite knight,â providing early-stage computing power to give projects a crucial leg up and shield them from so-called 51% attacks. These occur when a bad actor can take over more than half of a networkâs computing power and can then rewrite transactions on the blockchain.
While the plans still havenât been fully fleshed out yet, âthe important point is weâre going to be a significant player in terms of numbers for GPUs,â Aburida said.
Related Stories
- ConsenSys Muscles Into Compliance With New Regulatory Product for DeFi
- Media Startup Civil Shuts Down, Team Absorbed Into Decentralized ID Efforts at ConsenSys
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CryptocurrenciesExplore
Most Popular
- PayPal, Venmo to Roll Out Crypto Buying and Selling: Sources
- Proposed Cambodian Digital Currency Sparks Anxiety Among Dollar Users
- SEC Claims Brothers Lied About Digital Asset Fund Performance, Used Profits for Personal Use
- Ex-Kraken Trading Head Leads Crypto Quant Fund With $23M in Assets, $2.3B in Trades