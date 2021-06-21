AMD and NVIDIA Had a Strong Week, but Is 1 Still Undervalued?

In today's video, I look at fundamentals, valuation metrics, and recent news for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). Both companies have seen a surge in stock prices in the past few days due to recent partnerships or price target upgrades. Below I share a few highlights of the video.

Google has recently selected AMD's third-generation data center CPUs for its upcoming virtual machine products, which are expected to be released later this year. NVIDIA has recently received a few price upgrades, which have investors excited. There have also been discussions about NVIDIA's supercomputer Cambridge-1 and the increased adoption of the NVIDIA Drive platform by Gaussin . AMD seems to be a better buy when you look at valuation metrics, but is that the case?

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock Prices used were the closing prices of June 17, 2021. The video was published on June 18, 2021.



