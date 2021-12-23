US Markets
AMD amends agreement with GlobalFoundries to buy $2.1 bln worth wafers

Akash Sriram
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices has amended its agreement with GlobalFoundries to acquire about $2.1 billion of wafers from the company from 2022 through 2025, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Earlier, AMD had agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between 2022 and 2024, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May.

