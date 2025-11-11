AMD Aims To Lead The $1 Trillion Compute Market With Bold Growth Plans

(RTTNews) - At its Financial Analyst Day, AMD unveiled an ambitious long-term strategy aimed at accelerating growth and solidifying its leadership in data center and AI technologies. The company targets a compound annual revenue growth rate (CAGR) of over 35%, a non-GAAP operating margin above 35%, and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeding $20 over the next three to five years.

AMD's data center business is expected to be a major growth engine, with a projected revenue CAGR of more than 60%. Meanwhile, its Embedded, Client, and Gaming segments are forecast to grow at a rate exceeding 10%, supported by a robust product portfolio.

With continued expansion of its AMD EPYC CPU lineup, AMD is positioning itself to lead the server market and aims to capture over 50% of server CPU revenue share. In the data center AI space, the company targets an impressive revenue CAGR of more than 80%, driven by strong customer demand and next-generation AMD Instinct products.

In the Client and Gaming segments, AMD is building momentum through increased enterprise adoption and a growing lineup of AMD Ryzen processors. The company expects to surpass 40% client revenue market share, leveraging a foundation of over one billion AMD-powered gaming devices and three generations of leading gaming consoles.

AMD is also advancing its position in adaptive computing, aiming to exceed 70% revenue market share. The company plans to expand its Embedded segment by tapping into opportunities in embedded x86 and semi-custom silicon markets, further diversifying its growth avenues.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.