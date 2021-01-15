AMD: Expect More Market Share Gains in 2021, Says Analyst

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su has been given much of the credit for the company’s remarkable turnaround. From one teetering on the edge of bankruptcy in the early parts of the previous decade, Su has expertly steered the chipmaker to its current standing as a semiconductor giant.

Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann logged in to hear Su's virtual keynote at this year’s CES (consumer electronics show) and came away impressed.

“CEO Lisa Su’s virtual CES keynote was strong and hit all the key company market segments of console gaming, PC/gaming, servers, and workstations, and with guests from academia, Microsoft, HP, Lenovo, Lucasfilm, and others,” the 5-star analyst said. “Interestingly, and of note, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer Panos Panay gushed unprompted about the great momentum AMD has in industry and, specifically, within Microsoft’s PC, Azure, and console areas.”

Product wise, Su announced a new generation of mobile processors - the Ryzen 5000 Zen 3 series. Targeting gaming laptops and light notebooks, the processors feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads, and will go toe to toe against Intel’s Tiger Lake.

AMD also introduced a new Ryzen 5000 HX brand for gaming notebooks that is “positioned with over 35% better performance than Intel (10th Gen Core i9 mobile processor), and over 13% advantage in single threaded workloads.”

The new Ryzen 5000 mobile series will launch in approximately 150 models this year, compared to the Ryzen 4000 mobile’s 100 models in 2020 and the 70 models introduced in 2019 for the Ryzen 3000 mobile.

“AMD will continue to gain share in 2021,” Mosesmann summed up, “In platforms that we see are higher volume and in segments that AMD has yet to properly penetrate.”

To this end, Mosesmann rates AMD a Buy along with a $120 price target. The implication for investors? Upside of 36%. (To watch Mosesmann’s track record, click here)

The rest of Wall Street largely buys into what this chip player has to offer. AMD's Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on 14 Buys, 5 Holds and 2 Sells. With a return potential of ~9%, the average price target stands at $95.83. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks)

