AMD: 1 Reason to Sell and 3 Reasons to Buy

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and four recent pieces of news affecting its stock price. One could be a reason to sell the stock, but the other three could be seen as reasons to hold or buy. Here are some highlights from the video.

On Jan. 20, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded AMD's rating and decreased its price target. Analysts' price targets are not necessarily something I focus on as an investor. The main reason is that analysts' price targets are meant for the next 12 months, but my investment style is focused on multiple years.

AMD has recently shared some positive news on its investors' relations website. On Jan. 12, it announced that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to expand its AMD Epyc processors offerings. On Jan. 19, it released information on its new graphics cards for workstation users, and it also released new entry-level graphics cards for gamers.

AMD is scheduled to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the premarket prices of Jan. 20, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 20, 2022.



10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.* They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. See the 10 stocks *Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022



John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Amazon. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.