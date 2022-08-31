AMCR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.11, changing hands as low as $12.03 per share. Amcor plc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMCR's low point in its 52 week range is $10.6636 per share, with $13.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.02.

