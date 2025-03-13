News & Insights

AMCR

Amcor's Subsidiary Announces Pricing Of Guaranteed Senior Notes

March 13, 2025 — 06:39 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Amcor plc (AMCR), Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Amcor Flexibles North America, Inc. has priced a private offering of guaranteed senior notes in an aggregate principal amount of $2.2 billion.

The Notes consist of $725 million of of 4.8 percent Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2028, $725 million of 5.1 percent Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2030, and $750 million of 5.5 percent Guaranteed Senior Notes due 2035.

Amcor intends to use the proceeds to repay certain existing indebtedness of Berry Global Group, Inc.

The offering is expected to close on March 17, 2025.

In the pre-market hours, Amcor's stock is trading at $9.93 on the New York Stock Exchange.

RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

AMCR

