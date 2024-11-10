Amcor’s SEC Filing Highlights Ownership Changes

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC has recently filed a Form 3 with the SEC, highlighting changes in the beneficial ownership of its securities. This move is part of Amcor’s continued commitment to transparency in the financial markets. With operations in 40 countries and a strong focus on sustainable packaging solutions, Amcor remains a significant player on the NYSE and ASX exchanges.

