Amcor’s Q1 Results Show Growth and Reaffirm Guidance

Amcor ( (AMCR) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Amcor presented to its investors.

Amcor is a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, offering innovative flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, and closures across various industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care. In its first quarter earnings report for fiscal 2025, Amcor showcased positive financial performance, reaffirming its outlook for the year. The company reported net sales of $3,353 million and a GAAP net income of $191 million, with a notable increase in adjusted EBIT and adjusted EPS, which were up 3% and 5% respectively on a constant currency basis. Volume growth continued for the third consecutive quarter, and the quarterly dividend was increased to 12.75 cents per share. Amcor’s Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments both contributed to the growth by managing costs and improving margins. Despite a slight decline in net sales compared to the previous year, the company achieved a sequential improvement in volume growth, which was up approximately 2%. This was complemented by effective cost management and restructuring initiatives that bolstered adjusted EBIT margins. Moving forward, Amcor remains confident in its fiscal 2025 guidance, projecting adjusted EPS between 72 and 76 cents and adjusted free cash flow between $900 million and $1,000 million, as it continues to focus on enhancing profitable growth and generating sustainable shareholder returns.

