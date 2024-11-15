News & Insights

Stocks

Amcorp Global Reverses $8.9M ABSD Provision

November 15, 2024 — 05:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Amcorp Global Ltd. (SG:S9B) has released an update.

Amcorp Global Ltd.’s subsidiary, Amcorp Forward Pte Ltd, has been granted remission of the Additional Buyer’s Stamp Duty (ABSD) for its 35 Gilstead residential development. This development allows the company to reverse an $8.9 million ABSD provision in its current financial year, marking a positive financial adjustment. Investors may find this reversal beneficial as it could enhance the company’s financial standing before the year ends.

For further insights into SG:S9B stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.