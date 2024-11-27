Amcor upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded Amcor (AMCR) to Outperform from Neutral.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AMCR:
- Berry Global resumed with a Neutral at Citi
- Berry Global resumed with an Overweight at JPMorgan
- Berry Global price target raised to $73 from $69 at RBC Capital
- Berry Global price target lowered to $72 from $74 at Truist
- BofA moves to No Rating on Berry Global following Amcor merger announcement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.