Amcor a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 5.0% Yield (AMCR)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Amcor plc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.83% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $173,507,120 worth of AMCR shares.
Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.
The annualized dividend paid by Amcor plc is $0.51/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/21/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for AMCR, which the report stressed as being of key importance.
AMCR operates in the Packaging & Containers sector, among companies like Smurfit Westrock plc (SW), and Packaging Corp of America (PKG).
