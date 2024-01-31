Amcor To Expand Thermoforming Production Capacity In North America

(RTTNews) - Packaging solutions provider, Amcor plc (AMCR), Wednesday announced its plan to expand thermoforming production capacity to meet increasing demands from customers in the medical, pharmaceutical and consumer health sectors of North America.

The company stated that the expansion will streamline production and distribution.

Currently, Amcor's stock is gaining 0.58 percent, to $9.61 on the New York Stock Exchange.

