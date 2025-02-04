Amcor Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Zurich, Switzerland-based Amcor plc (AMCR) develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific regions. With a market cap of over $14 billion, Amcor operates through Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments.

The packaging giant has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. AMCR has gained 1.8% over the past 52-week period and 1.6% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.9% returns over the past year and 1.9% gains in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, AMCR has also lagged behind the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 7% returns over the past year and 5.6% gains on a YTD basis.

Amcor’s stock prices plummeted 7.8% after the release of its disappointing Q1 results on Oct. 31. While the company observed a notable improvement in volumes, the unfavourable pricing mix and forex rates adversely impacted its topline. Amcor’s net sales for the quarter dropped 2.6% year-over-year to approximately $3.4 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by 6.1%. On a positive note, Amcor’s adjusted EPS of $0.16 matched the analysts’ consensus estimates and the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance of $0.72 to $0.76 per share.

For the current fiscal 2025 ending in June, analysts expect Amcor to report a 5.7% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $0.74. Furthermore, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed or matched the street’s bottom-line expectations in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 10 analysts covering AMCR, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” and four “Hold” ratings.

This configuration is significantly more bullish than two months ago, when AMCR had a consensus “Hold” rating overall and only two analysts recommended “Strong Buy,” and one analyst advocated a “Moderate Sell” rating.

On Dec. 11, BofA Securities upgraded AMCR to a “Buy” while setting the price target to $12.50, indicating a 30.8% upside potential from current price levels.

AMCR’s mean price target of $11.57 represents a 21% premium to current price levels.

