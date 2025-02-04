News & Insights

Stocks

Amcor Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

February 04, 2025 — 08:09 am EST

Written by Aditya Sarawgi for Barchart ->

Zurich, Switzerland-based Amcor plc (AMCR) develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Indo-Pacific regions. With a market cap of over $14 billion, Amcor operates through Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments.

The packaging giant has significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. AMCR has gained 1.8% over the past 52-week period and 1.6% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 20.9% returns over the past year and 1.9% gains in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, AMCR has also lagged behind the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 7% returns over the past year and 5.6% gains on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

Amcor’s stock prices plummeted 7.8% after the release of its disappointing Q1 results on Oct. 31. While the company observed a notable improvement in volumes, the unfavourable pricing mix and forex rates adversely impacted its topline. Amcor’s net sales for the quarter dropped 2.6% year-over-year to approximately $3.4 billion, missing the Street’s expectations by 6.1%. On a positive note, Amcor’s adjusted EPS of $0.16 matched the analysts’ consensus estimates and the company reaffirmed its full-year earnings guidance of $0.72 to $0.76 per share.

For the current fiscal 2025 ending in June, analysts expect Amcor to report a 5.7% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $0.74. Furthermore, the company has a robust earnings surprise history. It has surpassed or matched the street’s bottom-line expectations in each of the past four quarters.

Among the 10 analysts covering AMCR, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on six “Strong Buy” and four “Hold” ratings.

www.barchart.com

This configuration is significantly more bullish than two months ago, when AMCR had a consensus “Hold” rating overall and only two analysts recommended “Strong Buy,” and one analyst advocated a “Moderate Sell” rating.

On Dec. 11, BofA Securities upgraded AMCR to a “Buy” while setting the price target to $12.50, indicating a 30.8% upside potential from current price levels.

AMCR’s mean price target of $11.57 represents a 21% premium to current price levels.

On the date of publication, Aditya Sarawgi did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMCR
XLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.