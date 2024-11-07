Amcor Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Amcor plc (AMCR), headquartered in Zurich, designs, manufactures, and distributes packaging solutions across Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. With a market cap of $14.8 billion, the company provides flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, and closures, enabling businesses to safeguard their products and enhance brand differentiation.

The packaging titan has underperformed the broader market over the past year. Over the past 52 weeks, AMCR stock has climbed up 12.6% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 35.8% returns. In 2024 alone, AMCR gained 5.8%, trailing behind the SPX’s 24.3% gains over the same time frame.

Narrowing the focus, AMCR has also fallen short of the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 21.1% returns over the past year and 11% gains on a YTD basis.

On Nov. 1, Amcor’s shares closed down more than 7% after reporting Q1 earnings, where its net sales amounted to $3.35 billion, below the consensus of $3.45 billion. Its adjusted EPS of 16 cents matched Wall Street’s expectations.

For the current fiscal year (ending June 2025), analysts anticipate the company’s EPS to rise 5.7% annually to $0.74. The company has a history of beating or matching the consensus estimates in its past four quarterly reports.

Among the 10 analysts covering the AMCR stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, seven “Holds,” and one “Moderate Buy.”

The configuration has been almost consistent over the past months.

On Oct. 15, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) raised Amcor's price target from $10.50 to $10.80, maintaining an "Equal-Weight" rating on the stock.

AMCR’s mean price target of $10.89 represents an upswing of 6.8% from the prevailing price levels. The Street-high target of $11.50 represents a premium of 12.7% from current market prices.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.