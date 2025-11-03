Amcor Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Amcor Plc (AMCR) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 5, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMCR’s fiscal first-quarter revenues is pegged at $5.83 billion, indicating 73.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 19 cents per share. The consensus estimate suggests growth of 18.5% from the year-ago quarter's actual. The estimate has been unchanged in the past 60 days.

AMCR’s Earnings Surprise History

Amcor’s earnings met Zacks Consensus Estimates in the trailing three of the four quarters and missed in one, the average negative surprise being 1.2%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Amcor

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Amcor this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Amcor’s Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for AMCR is -8.93%.

Amcor’s Zacks Rank: Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AMCR’s Q1 Performance

Amcor’s total volume had been bearing the brunt of weak consumer demand across its key markets due to the inflationary environment. Customers have also been lowering their inventory, which further impacted demand. Nonetheless, Amcor is expected to gain from the rise in e-commerce activities worldwide.

We expect 22.4% growth in volumes in the fiscal first quarter. The company’s volumes are expected to have gained from its recent merger with Berry Global. Overall price/mix benefits are expected to be 5.7% for the quarter.

Amcor has been facing intermittent supply shortages and price volatility of certain resins and raw materials because of market dynamics and higher rates of inflation impacting other costs. The impacts of this are expected to be reflected in the company’s fiscal first-quarter earnings results.

Our Q1 Projections for Amcor’s Segments

The Flexible segment returned to volume growth of 3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 after seven straight quarters of declines. The segment reported volume growth of 3% in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2025, followed by 1% growth in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, volumes fell 1% for the segment.

Backed by solid customer demand across all regions and many product categories, we project volume growth of 19% for the segment. The price/mix is expected to be a favorable 5.3%. Our sales projection for the Flexibles segment is pegged at $3.63 billion, indicating 42.3% year-over-year growth.

Our model estimates 33.3% growth in volumes for the Rigid Packaging segment and a price/mix increase of 7%. The sales projection for the segment is $2.17 billion, indicating a 171.3% year-over-year upsurge, reflecting the positive impacts of the Berry Global acquisition.

Amcor’s Share Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of Amcor have lost 18.3% compared with the industry’s 34.3% decline.

Recent Earnings Performances of AMCR’s Peers

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.32. The bottom line increased 1.7% year over year, driven by productivity gains.

Avery Dennison’s total revenues grew 1.5% year over year to $2.22 billion and beat the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Avery Dennison expects adjusted EPS between $2.35 and $2.45 for fourth-quarter 2025.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) posted adjusted earnings per share of $2.73 in the third quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 by 4%.

The bottom line, however, increased 3% year over year, supported by higher prices and mix in both segments, along with lower fiber costs and maintenance outage expenses. Packaging Corp’s revenues in the third quarter grew 6% year over year to $2.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.26 billion.

Packaging Stock Awaiting Results

Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) is set to release third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 6.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Karat Packaging’s third-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 17%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Karat Packaging’s revenues is pegged at $124 million, indicating an increase from the $113 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

