Amcor Registers Senior Notes, Emphasizes Sustainability

May 23, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC, a global leader in responsible packaging solutions, has announced the registration of its 5.450% Guaranteed Senior Notes Due 2029 with the New York Stock Exchange. The company, which reported $14.7 billion in sales from its extensive global operations, emphasizes its commitment to sustainability with increasingly recyclable and reusable packaging.

