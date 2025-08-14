Amcor Posts 44 Percent Sales Gain

Key Points Earnings per share (EPS) (non-GAAP) for Q4 fiscal 2025 significantly exceeded estimates, reaching $0.71, beating the non-GAAP forecast of $0.21

Revenue (GAAP) rose 43% year-over-year on a constant currency basis to $5.08 billion, but missed the consensus GAAP estimate of $5.19 billion, as organic growth remained flat and North America beverage sales declined in the second half of fiscal 2025.

The quarterly dividend increased 2% to $0.1275 per share

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR), a global leader in consumer packaging and dispensing solutions, released its Q4 and fiscal 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The headline news was the integration of the all-stock acquisition of Berry Global, which closed on April 30, 2025, propelling the company into new scale and expanding its core portfolio. The period saw adjusted earnings per share reach $0.71 (Non-GAAP), far above the $0.21 analyst consensus (non-GAAP), but revenue (GAAP) landed at $5.08 billion. This surge in adjusted earnings was mainly driven by acquisition-related effects, while organic revenue growth lagged and North American beverage volumes recorded weakness. Overall, the quarter was transformative on paper, but the underlying business delivered flat or slightly negative growth, aside from the impact from the merger.

Metric Q4 2025 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2025) Q4 2025 Estimate1 Q4 2024 (Three Months Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Adjusted, Non-GAAP) $0.20 $0.21 $0.21 (5.0%) Revenue (GAAP) $5,082 million $5,186.84 million $3,535 million 43.8% Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) $611 million $454 million 34.6% Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $789 million $550 million 43.5% Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP) $943 million $837 million 12.7%

Business overview and key success factors

Amcor operates as a major packaging solutions company, providing both flexible and rigid packaging for food, beverage, healthcare, personal care, and industrial applications. Its offerings include flexible packaging like pouches and films, as well as rigid packaging such as bottles and containers. The company's global reach covers over 400 sites across more than 40 countries, serving a diverse customer base in fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical sectors.

In recent years, Amcor has focused on sustainability, innovation, and scaling through acquisitions to maintain its leadership. Sustainability is central to its business, aiming to make all packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, and aims to increase recycled content to 30% by 2030. Innovation remains crucial, with over 1,500 research and development professionals and an annual post-acquisition investment of approximately $180 million, supporting product advances and environmental targets. Operational scale and efficiency, together with portfolio diversification, are also key to absorbing market volatility and maintaining revenue stability.

Quarterly highlights: Financial results and strategic actions

The most notable development during the period was the completed acquisition of Berry Global, a move that significantly increased Amcor’s global presence and lifted total annualized sales to $23 billion (as stated in Amcor's company description following the Berry Global acquisition; figure is not tied to a specific fiscal or calendar year). This transaction contributed approximately $1.5 billion in acquired net sales and approximately $200 million in acquired adjusted EBIT, representing almost all of the year-over-year revenue growth. However, when excluding these acquired results, the combined company’s volumes slipped by 1.7% compared to the prior-year quarter, highlighting weakness in organic growth, especially in North America.

In its Global Flexible Packaging Solutions segment, which supplies items like pouches and film wraps, net sales rose to $3.205 billion, up 18% versus the previous year when measured on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EBIT for the segment also increased, but volumes fell by about 1.5% year-over-year. Regional performance varied: North America experienced low single-digit volume declines. Europe saw declines in certain categories such as coffee and snacks, while emerging markets provided slight year-over-year growth. Adjusted EBIT margin for the Global Flexible Packaging Solutions segment slipped to 14.1%, down from 15.0% in Q4 fiscal 2024.

The Global Rigid Packaging Solutions business, focused on bottles, containers, and closures, delivered $1.88 billion in adjusted net sales (non-GAAP), more than doubling from the previous year as the Berry acquisition expanded this segment. Adjusted EBIT increased to $204 million, up 173% on a constant currency basis, but underlying volumes for the segment dropped by 2% for the first nine months of fiscal 2025, mainly due to a high single-digit decline in North American beverage containers.

Net debt (GAAP) was $13.27 billion as of June 30, 2025, reflecting the $7.4 billion in debt Amcor assumed as part of the Berry transaction. The immediate focus post-acquisition is on capturing cost synergies. Management expects $650 million in total pre-tax synergies by the end of fiscal 2028, with $260 million of pre-tax synergy benefits targeted in fiscal 2026, primarily coming from streamlined spending on procurement and operational improvements.

Around $2.5 billion of annual sales (mainly in North America beverage packaging and smaller units) have been identified as non-core in the new business portfolio and earmarked for potential divestment or restructuring, based on management's identification of businesses with combined annual sales of approximately $2.5 billion, as described in Amcor's August 2025 earnings release. This strategic pruning aims to sharpen Amcor’s focus on higher-value and faster-growing markets such as healthcare and nutrition but introduces short-term execution risks. No cash flow from these potential divestments has yet been realized, and management stated there is no fixed timeline for completing these actions.

Sustainability remains a centerpiece for the company, though no new progress metrics on recycled content or packaging design were released for the quarter. This positions Amcor to address evolving customer requirements around functionality and sustainability, while reinforcing its competitive edge in product development. Material one-time costs linked to the Berry integration, such as about $28–30 million in transaction and consulting fees, were recorded below the earnings line, with additional integration costs planned over the coming quarters.

The company continued its history of dividend increases. The board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.1275 per share, an increase of 1% in price/mix over the same quarter last year, resulting in an annualized total dividend of $0.51 per share.

Looking ahead: Management guidance and investor considerations

For fiscal 2026, Amcor guided to adjusted EPS in the range of $0.80 to $0.83, reflecting expected growth of 12 to 17% at constant currency. This outlook is underpinned primarily by synergy realization, with management highlighting a planned $260 million synergy contribution. Free cash flow is projected between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion. Other targets include capital expenditure of $850 to $900 million and an effective tax rate of 19 to 21%. Management did not provide specific underlying volume growth expectations, meaning organic improvements are less certain and most of the projected progress hinges on successful integration of Berry and synergy capture.

Investors should pay close attention to several critical areas in the quarters ahead. These include the pace and quality of synergy delivery, developments in North American beverage volumes, and progress on portfolio optimization and any divestment outcomes. Changes in underlying organic growth, especially outside of one-time integration benefits, will also be important to monitor. Sustainability advancements and financial leverage reduction are longer-term priorities that could move the needle on the company’s risk profile and market valuation.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

