Amcor PLC Unveils AGM Results and Sustainable Initiatives

November 10, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC, a leader in sustainable packaging solutions, announced the results of its 2023 Annual General Meeting, highlighting the company’s efforts in creating recyclable and lighter weight packaging. With operations in 40 countries and $13.6 billion in sales, Amcor continues to innovate in the packaging industry to meet global demands.

