Amcor PLC Reports Strong Financial Performance

October 31, 2024 — 05:30 pm EDT

Amcor PLC Shs Chess Depository Interests (AU:AMC) has released an update.

Amcor PLC has filed its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, covering the three months ending September 30, 2024, with the SEC. The company, a leader in innovative packaging solutions, reported $13.6 billion in annual sales for fiscal year 2024, with operations in 40 countries. These results reflect Amcor’s continued focus on sustainable and recyclable packaging, strengthening its position in the global market.

